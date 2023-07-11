ADVERTISEMENT

Centre has not taken any step to restore peace in Manipur, says CPI

July 11, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Communist Party of India stage a demonstration in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Accusing the Narendra Modi-led Union government of not taking any concrete steps for restoring peace in the riot-torn State of Manipur, Communist Party of India cadre staged a demonstration here on Tuesday.

Led by CPI’s Thoothukudi town secretary and Corporation councillor G. Dhanalakshmi, the cadre staged the protest near Chidambara Nagar bus stop. They raised slogans against the “state-backed violence” in Manipur. CPI’s district secretary P. Karumban, while addressing the protestors, said Manipur was burning for more than 60 days as the ruling BJP government in the State and the Centre were systematically campaigning against the Scheduled Tribe Kukis.

The hatred spread across the State in a meticulous manner for months together had finally left more than 150 innocents killed while more than 6,500 houses had been torched. The targeted attacks had demolished more than 350 places of worship. More than 75,000 people, including women and children, who were forced to flee home like refugees in their homeland, had taken shelter in army camps.

 “This is the fallout of hatred spread by the ruling BJP and other Hindu outfits against the Scheduled Tribes over the past several months. When the violence reached the crescendo, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was electioneering in Karnataka. The Prime Minister, who is speaking at length about democracy and minorities’ welfare during his trips to Japan, Australia and the United States of America, has no time to visit the affected people of Manipur. He is not even ready to utter a few words in support of the victims of uncontrolled violence,” said Mr. Karumban.

 The protestors, who raised slogans against the Central government, said stern action should be taken against those who unleash violent attack on the public and bring back normalcy in Manipur at the earliest.

CPI state committee member P. Gnanasekar and other office-bearers of the party participated in the agitation.

