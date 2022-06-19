Centre has betrayed poor jobless youth with Agnipath scheme: CPI(M)

CPI (M) district secretary K. Arjunan. on Sunday said the Centre had betrayed the youth from the poorest economic strata with the introduction of the Agnipath scheme.

After participating in a protest held here against the scheme, under which new recruits could serve for four years in the armed forces, Mr. Arjunan said the violent protests in north India was because the Centre had shattered the dreams of youth of joining the forces. "We are against the contract system of employment in any government department. It would particularly not work in the Defence sector."

When the country had inimical neighbours such as Pakistan and China, the need for stronger protection in the borders was imperative. “Recruiting soldiers for four years of service will compromise the nation’s security,” he said.

Training soldiers would take two long years and after that they would not put in their fullest involvement in safeguarding the country as they would have to leave in the next two years.

In a similar demonstration organised by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) at Rajapalayam, DYFI district secretary M. Jaya Bharat said the youth who join the armed forces after schooling would be stranded in their career when they came out of the service after four years.

"While the Centre sees it as giving jobs to youth every year, we see it as job loss every year," he said.

Stating that the BJP government at the Centre had failed to keep up its promise of providing jobs in the last eight years, he said the youth would not buy its promise of enlisting ‘Agniveers’ in government departments.

District treasurer P. Ganesan, town secretary Senthamil Selvan and SFI taluk president Ananda Kannan were among those who were present.