Centre flayed for the way it handles farmers’ protest

Members of ‘Naatai Kaapom - Tamil Nadu’ staged a demonstration here on Thursday marking the Human Rights Day.
Leading the agitation, Rajya Sabha MP M.Shanmugam, advocate C.J. Rajan, former MLA N Nanmaran, Mahaboob John from Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam raised objections to the way the Central government handled the farmers’ issue. After the Bharaiya Janata Party came to power, the nation had lost the secular fabric. Everywhere the Sanathana dharma was indirectly introduced. It was unfortunate that the Dravidians here (AIADMK) had also joined hands with the BJP and welcomed the Farmers’ Act, the protesters said.
Before the agitation in New Delhi, which has been going on for more than 10 days, turned for the worse, the Centre should withdraw the laws forthwith and ensure peace. When livelihood was at stake, such anti-farmers laws should not be allowed and it was a clear case of violation of human rights, they said.
Incidents of people belonging to the upper castes harassing the Scheduled Caste people had come to the fore. Many writers and social activists, including Stan Swamy, who had recently voiced for the Dalits, were arrested under fictitious charges. The police should drop the cases and not throttle the voices of the people in a democratic country, the protesters said.
