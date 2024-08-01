GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre flayed for not declaring Kerala landslide a national disaster

Even three days after unprecedented losses, Union government has not announced relief for the affected: CPI-M

Published - August 01, 2024 07:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Cadres of Left parties staging a protest against "anti-people" Union Budget near Periyar bus stand in Madurai on Thursday.

Cadres of Left parties staging a protest against “anti-people” Union Budget near Periyar bus stand in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Even three days after Kerala witnessed an unprecedented landslide killing more than 250 people, Centre had not announced any relief fund for the affected people, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, P. Sampath. 

Participating in a protest meeting against “anti-people and discriminatory Union Budget” here on Thursday, Mr. Sampath said that at least another 150 people were missing from various villages of Wayanad in Kerala due to heavy rain and landslide.  A lot of people have lost their houses and all their belongings. 

Recalling that Kerala had faced similar natural calamity in the past too, he said that amidst financial crunch, the Kerala Government helped the people of the State with funds mobilised through friendly people. 

He said that the Centre not only denied funds for the Kerala government but also prevented the State from getting aid from foreign countries that were ready to help the rain-ravaged people.

Mr. Sampath condemned the Union Budget that allocated more funds to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. “While Tamil Nadu was only given 29% of the taxes paid to the Centre, Uttar Pradesh was given 229% of taxes paid. Is this not discrimination,” he said. 

Stating that higher allocation of funds for the two States was only to save the National Democratic Alliance government. “How can the Centre allocate such huge funds from tax-payers’ money to the two States to save the alliance government,” he asked. The BJP should have used its party funds to give to the two States, he said.

The “discriminatory Union Budget” was against the rights of the States and posed threat to the unity of the country, he said.  Instead of addressing the interests of common man, the budget had only burdened him. 

He wondered why Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave so much of tax concessions to the Corporates which were not coming forward to generate additional jobs.

Among those participated in the protest were M. Ganesan, Vijayarajan (CPI-M), M.S. Murugan (CPI) and Mathivanan (CPI-ML).

