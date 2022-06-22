Centre flayed for compelling armed forces to justify Agnipath

TIRUNELVELI

The Centre’s action of involving the chiefs of armed forces to justify its Agnipath scheme will drive wedges between the armed forces and the citizens, CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said the Union Government, after setting ablaze entire north India by introducing the Agnipath scheme, has forced the chiefs of armed forces to justify its “blunder”, which would be a wrong precedent with serious consequences. As the youth opposing the Agnipath were entitled to air their views against the adverse policies of any government, they should not be threatened, especially through the chiefs of army, navy and air force.

“This act of involving the chiefs of armed forces by the Union Government to settle its differences of opinion with the public will drive wedge between the armed forces and the citizens of India,” Mr. Mutharasan warned.

He appealed to the Opposition parties to overwhelmingly back the presidential candidate of Opposition parties Yashwant Sinha as his victory would revive nation’s confidence in democracy.

He expressed the hope that the Tamil Nadu Government would restore the old pension scheme as the contributory pension scheme was against the welfare of teachers and government employees.

On the excessive and illicit quarrying of stones in the mines of Tirunelveli district, he said that the district administration, which had completed its inspection, should take stringent action against those who had violated the norms for their benefits by illegal and excessive quarrying of stones

He said the CPI’s 25 th State conference would be held in Tirupur for three days from August 6 with the theme ‘Quit Modi’.

“Since the country witnessed the ‘Quit India’ movement, which was started on August 9 during the colonial rule, we are organising this conference with this theme as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is taking India to the dark ages by kindling religious sentiments to strengthen its divide and rule policy. As the country is facing a serious threat from the BJP and the Sangh Parivar, we organise this conference with this theme,” he said.