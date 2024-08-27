Centre denies funds for Tamil Nadu as it opposes everything done to bury social justice: Appavu

The Union government is refusing to give sufficient funds for any development project of Tamil Nadu as the State is intensely opposing everything being done by the Centre to bury social justice, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has said.

During an informal chat with reporters after participating in the Annual 166th Day celebrations of Sarah Tucker Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Palayamkottai on Tuesday, Mr. Appavu said the Union government, which was allocating funds under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) to the States, was denying the first instalment of ₹573 crore against the total amount of ₹2,152 crore to Tamil Nadu citing the reason that the State government had refused to accept New Education Policy.

Since Tamil Nadu was a leading Indian State by achieving various national-level parameters in the field of education, the State was not in need of a new policy which had been designed by the Union government for improving education standards in the States which were yet to come even closer to these benchmarks.

Even as Tamil Nadu had already achieved 51% Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education, the New Education Policy had set the target of achieving 50% GER by 2035. While women’s enrolment in the colleges had already crossed 60% in Tamil Nadu, the Indian average is only 26%. Hence, the goals of New Education Policy were irrelevant to Tamil Nadu.

He said the Union government was keen on imposing Sanskrit, which was being spoken by only 25,000 Indians, and Hindi on Tamil Nadu through New Education Policy.

“Even though there is no hurdle in learning Hindi in Tamil Nadu, it is being imposed through New Education Policy. After renaming the criminal laws in Sanskrit, the Union government wants us to learn Sanskrit, which is not acceptable to Tamil Nadu. While Tamil is a classical language and Tamil Nadu is following a bilingual policy, imposition of other irrelevant languages on Tamils is unwarranted,” Mr. Appavu said.

The Speaker also charged that the New Education Policy was imposing ‘hereditary education system’ for denying education to the oppressed community by introducing unwarranted exams for classes up to 9. The autonomy of the colleges would be buried if the New Education Policy was imposed.

“Academic institutions were being targeted “to propagate the principles and ulterior motives of RSS”. While Tamil Nadu was admitting children in medical colleges based on their Plus Two sores, the NEET was introduced to scuttle this system. Lateral entry appointment as Joint Secretaries in government department was proposed by the Union government which had to be shelved due to intense resistance from the Opposition parties, including the DMK.

The number of seats in government medical colleges were being restricted to one per 10,000 population which would again undermine the wellbeing of Tamil Nadu having 78 medical colleges with 11,500 seats.

“So, the Union government does everything to undermine social justice and hence refuses to give us funds for anything, including Chennai Metro,” Mr. Appavu said.

