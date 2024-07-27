Centre denied funds for crucial infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu: DMK MLA

The Centre which has denied funds for important infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu has generously given funds for minor projects in smaller towns, said DMK MLA, I. P. Senthilkumar.

He charged that the BJP-led centre had neglected Tamil Nadu with an ulterior motive, while speaking at a protest meeting on disparity shown in the Union Budget against Tamil Nadu.

The total budget should have been uniformly disbursed among all the States and Union Territories and not just for some “favourite” States.

Tamil Nadu had sought ₹37,000 crore for rehabilitation of the districts that were ravaged by flood last year. But, the Centre gave a pittance.

He said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has been implementing various welfare schemes including ₹1,000 mahalir urigai thogai, free bus for women, ₹1,000 educational assistance for students amidst severe financial crunch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been staying away from the Parliamentary sessions in the last 10 years, has been forced to stay there through out the session because of the tremendous victory INDIA alliance had got in the Lok Sabha election, he added.

