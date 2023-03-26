HamberMenu
Centre committing injustice to minority communities, says Peter Alphonse

March 26, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau

Non-representation of a person belonging to Muslim community in the Union Cabinet is an injustice done to the minorities of the country, said Tamil Nadu State Minorities Commission Chairman S. Peter Alphonse.

Talking to reporters at Natham, he said the very fact that 14% of the population of the country is not represented even with a post of Minister of State in the largest democracy of the world could claim to provide welfare to the minorities.

“When the Centre claimed to be working for the welfare of all, it is not giving an opportunity for the minorities to raise their voice. This only showed that the BJP has neglected the Muslims,” he charged.

Even as the minorities were in a pitiful economic situation, the Centre has stopped all educational assistance, he said. Even the special component announced for providing basic amenities for the muslim-dominated areas has been stopped.

Speaking on the Kashi Tamil cultural exchange programme organised by the Centre, Mr. Alphonse said that it was a part of dividing people on the lines of language, caste, geography. Dravidian ideology is an alternative to such sanatana ideology, he said.

Mr. Alphonse appealed to like-minded parties to organise anti-sanatana conference to counter such attempts.

