Centre belittling soldiers ready to sacrifice for nation: DYFI

Charging that the Centre was trying to belittle the sacrifices of the soldiers protecting the borders from enemies by denying them pension, Democratic Youth Federation of India, has sought withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme.

Addressing a protest demonstration organised by DYFI, its State president N. Rejeesh, said that the nation expected the soldiers to bear unfriendly terrain and fight the enemies and get ready to sacrifice their lives. But, in return, the Government was not willing to give them even pension.

"This amounts to belittling the sacrifice of the soldiers," he said.

The promise that the Agniveers would be given priority in jobs in public sector units cannot be relied on given the fact that the Government was on a spree to privatise PSUs, he said. “How will the youngsters get job after four years of serving the Indian military,” he asked.

Besides, he alleged that the Centre was trying to saffronise the Indian military through the scheme.

DYFI district secretary T. Selva, said that the contract system in defence will compromise the national security. Already the Government had not filled up around 8 lakh vacancies in the Central Government departments, he said.

The protestors who tried to stage a rail roko were stopped in front of the Madurai railway junction.