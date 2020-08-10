Centre allowing private sector to enter strategically-important sectors: unions

Members of various trade unions staging a demonstration in front of Tirunelveli railway junction on Monday.

TIRUNELVELI

10 August 2020 19:00 IST

Condemning the Union government’s “anti-labour and anti-people laws and policies” and the decision to allow private investments in crucial public sector undertakings, members of various trade unions staged a demonstration here on Monday.

The protestors said the Narendra Modi-led Union government, while projecting itself as the ‘Saviour of India’ and claiming to be working overtime to create a self-reliant India, was allowing the private sector to enter strategically-important sectors, including defence, space research and atomic energy, which would pose serious threat to the nation’s security.

Divesting the stake in public sector undertakings such as Indian Railways, Life Insurance Corporation, banks and allowing private investments in space exploration, defence production, atomic energy and the sale of coal blocks to private players would seriously jeopardise the economy.

While liberally favouring the private telecom companies, the Indian government was smothering the BSNL, the official communicator, by not giving due permission for launching 4G service across the country. The new Electricity Bill that would burden the farmers of paying the power bill even for farming operations and thus would wipe out the free power system in Tamil Nadu.

The Environment Impact Assessment Notification 2020 being promoted by the Centre would enable private companies to loot natural resources and destroy the forests at will.

Moreover, the Centre was vigorously pushing anti-labour policies that had increased the working hours from 8 hours to 12 hours while actively introducing outsourcing operations of public sector undertakings, besides downsizing, the protestors said.

In the demonstration held in front of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation’s depot at Vannarpet, representatives of all trade unions except those of ruling AIADMK and the BJP participated.

Similar protests were staged in front of offices of the State and Central governments in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.