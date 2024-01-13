Central team visits flood-hit areas in Tirunelveli; hail officials for their swift restoration exercise

January 13, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A seven-member team headed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) visited flood-hit areas in Tirunelveli district on Saturday.

Accompanied by District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan, Additional Commissioner (Revenue Administration) Prakash and other senior officials, the NDMA senior consultant Keerthi Pratap Singh and others visited the Karupanthurai causeway, where the drinking water pipelines were washed away in the December 17 and 18, 2023 floods.

The teams also saw Seevalaperi drinking water pipelines, which provided water to Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts. The paddy fields which were submerged in Ambasamudram and Tirunelveli were also inspected by them.

In a brief interaction with media persons, the Central team members said that they had already visited the district on December 21. This was the second visit to the flood-hit areas. “We are here to take stock of the extent of damages in Tirunelveli district during the floods,” they added.

The officials and the State government have done a commendable work in restoration exercise, which has brought normalcy among the public. The temporary measures taken, such as providing drinking water pipelines, giving compensation to the badly damaged dwellings and repairing roads and bunds were commendable.

The Central team would submit its recommendations to the Union government, they said and also held a meeting with the officials. The photographs before and after the floods were displayed to the visiting team, which showed the extent of damages to the infrastructural facilities.

The officials from the PWD, Revenue and other departments said that they had given department-wise survey reports to the team members for approval of relief from the Centre.