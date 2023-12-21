GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Central team inspects flood-hit areas of Tirunelveli district

December 21, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

After inspecting flood-hit Thoothukudi district, the six-member Central Team on Thursday visited the places in Tirunelveli district that were seriously affected by the recent floods.

Led by K.P. Singh, Advisor, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Committee comprising R. Thangamani, Director, Ministry of Jal Shakthi; K. Ponnusamy, Director of Department of Agriculture; S. Vijaykumar, Director of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Rajesh Tiwari, Assistant Director of Power; and Balaji, Additional Director of Rural Development, visited the flood-hit areas.

During the preliminary discussion held at the Collectorate before the inspection, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan gave a detailed account on the regular annual rainfall, crop pattern, and the recent downpour and its impact with statistics.

After taking a look at the inundated Palayamkottai taluk office on the Collectorate premises, the team visited the Tamirabharani, which was in full spate. The team visited the Tirunelveli Junction bus terminus, Kaatchi Mandapam in Tirunelveli town, and a few damaged houses. They inspected the relief material being stored in the Trade Centre there.

