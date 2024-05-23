Central library in dire need of a total makeover

Madurai Central Library in Simmakkal is in dire need of a makeover. With its dilapidated restrooms, insufficient drinking water facilities, and cramped atmosphere, visitors and readers are inconvenienced at every turn.

The library has about 42,697 active members and about 500 students visit the place daily to prepare for competitive exams such as TNPSC and UPSC. Even with such a massive turnout of people, the library lacks many basic facilities.

Library officials said that it has been more than a year since it was decided that the building would be renovated by the PWD, but no action has been taken yet. They revealed that they did not have enough funds to ensure that the restrooms could be cleaned regularly and maintained hygienically.

“Public also misuse it at times. They throw empty alcohol bottles into the toilets which become blocked and it is a health hazard for Corporation officials who clean them” they said. They also said there were only two restrooms, one for women and one for men, which is used by both the public as well as library staff. It is also in a bad condition.

There had been incidents in the past in which the plaster from the roof of the women’s restroom had almost fallen on people’s heads, posing a risk to people’s lives. It also lacks a dustbin to dispose of sanitary napkins.

Similarly, only one 25 litre R.O purifier plant exists in the library which is inadequate to meet the drinking water needs of both the public and the staff, especially during summer. “The plant’s capacity is just 25 litres per day and when we exceed that limit the water doesn’t get filtered properly and we are afraid that it may lead to people becoming sick,” the library people said.

The library lacks in infrastructure too. “Sometimes fans and lights do not work properly due to which the rooms remain dark and stuffy. The generator is also in repair” said the officials. As the ‘women and children library’ is also functioning in the same building , the main complex is cramped.

During rain, water seeps down from the roof. During the recent rain, the rainwater entered the the upper floors of the library.

G. Abinaya and S.Vinothini, students who come to the library regularly to prepare for competitive exams, said there were not enough fans and they found it difficult at the library during summer. Soe of the chairs are also in a broken state and they must be replaced.