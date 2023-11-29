Central Intelligence Unit seize 8.2 kg of gold in Rameswaram island

November 29, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

A team from the Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) seized 8.2 kg of foreign origin gold at two spots in Rameswaram island since the early hours of Wednesday.

The team, led by Assistant Commissioner G. Ravi Arputharaj, kept a watch at Munthalmunai seashore at Pamban following intelligence input about smuggling of gold.

When the sleuths noticed a suspicious movement of a boat at 4 a.m., they gave a hot chase. When an official fired in the air as a warning, the men in the boat jumped into the shallow waters and fled towards the seashore.

The officials again fired in the air instructing them to stop. However, one of them threw a black pouch on the beach and disappeared under the cover of darkness.

The officials seized the gold, containaing bars and broken pieces, weighing around 3.6 kg.

Meanwhile, another team which was keeping vigil along Kunthukal beach later found another bundle of gold, weighing 4.6 kg, found in a buoy.

The officials are on the lookout for the smugglers.

