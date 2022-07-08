Central funds misused by West Bengal govt: Union Minister

Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil along with former Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan have a look at the Pamban rail bridge on Friday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

The West Bengal government has misused the Central funds, said Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the Centre had clearly directed the State governments to use the funds for the intended purposes within a time frame.

For instance, the funds given under the 15th State Finance Commission were not used properly by many State governments. Hence, the Union government had signalled all the States to utilise the funds within the next 10 days, else they had to face the consequences of bearing the financial charges for delayed execution.

Likewise, the WB government had diverted the Central funds for some other projects and hence the Union government had stalled funding West Bengal, he claimed.

Asked about the implementation of Central government projects in Tamil Nadu, the minister responded that he was satisfied. The Union ministry had released funds for laying roads to Dhanushkodi, to construct Pamban Bridge and medical college in Ramanathapuram. He said there were some minor mistakes in the implementation of Jal Jeevan scheme, which the authorities had agreed to rectify.

The Union Minister was here on a three-day visit and during his stay, he interacted with government officials, BJP functionaries and also visited the APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation and Memorial and the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram.