Central fund to boost groundnut crop in Dindigul

Farmers told to go for alternative produce: Collector

With Central fund available to the tune of ₹45.08 lakh, farmers in Dindigul district were suggested to raise groundnut crop.

Presiding over the monthly farmers’ grievance redressal meeting here on Friday, Collector S. Visakan said that the State government had announced disbursal of crop loans to all eligible farmers. Those who repaid within the stipulated term could also avail interest waiver.

The farmers can approach the technical cell, at the Collectorate, which has a format in hand. For instance, if a farmer wanted to borrow money to raise paddy or any other crop, the loan size, repayment schedule and among other things were readily available. Likewise, for fish cultivation and purchase of buffaloes too, the loan component was ready.

By approaching the 197 PACBs and societies with valid documents and bank account details, the farmers could get the sanction in no time for the 2021-22, Mr Visakan said and added that for any clarification or complaints, they can approach the office of the Joint Director (Agriculture) and assured prompt action on genuine cases.

During the meeting, when some farmers raised issues regarding water distribution for irrigation and which affected the harvest, the Collector suggested that they go for alternative crops. Instead of sticking to one single crop, they may switch to produce which requires less water.

Ultimately, the farmers had to make profit and not end up with a loss. Hence, crops, which required less water and continued to fetch high yield can also be attempted. The officials said that for groundnut cultivation, the Central government had earmarked ₹45.08 lakh for Dindigul district, which the farmers may utilise by way of incentives.

Additional Collector S Dinesh Kumar, DRO V Latha, Joint Director S Pandidurai and other officials participated.

Later, the Collector and others went around an exhibition in which features about growing new varieties of crops and other highlights were on display.