Central forces take out flag march in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI

01 March 2021 21:51 IST

About 200 security personnel, including 88 from the Border Security Force (BSF), conducted a flag march here on Monday.

Ahead of the election scheduled to be held in the State on April 6, security personnel were being deployed in various cities and Assembly constituencies.

A police officer said that based on the number of sensitive polling stations identified in the previous elections and the present trend, the Election Commission was given the data through the Chief Electoral Officer.

The paramilitary forces would be deployed in sensitive/critical booths and would also be responsible for security at counting centres. Along with Central forces, the State police and other agencies would be entrusted with the task at different rings of security.

The BSF personnel took out a flag march from Palayamkottai Road, Anna Statue Junction, Beach Road and other places.

Superintendent of Police Jeyakumar led the march in which local police participated.