Cementing bond with workers, community in these trying times

Much before the COVID-19 broke out, Ramco Cements, based out of Tamil Nadu, adopted social distancing for its employees and began disinfecting its vehicles and health condition of over 10,000 truck drivers checked for coronavirus symptoms.

And after the pandemic spread, the company has rushed to the aid of various State governments with an assistance totalling ₹7.5 crore so far. It was sheer inquisitiveness of its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer A.V. Dharmakrishnan who came to know how COVID-19 was unfolding in China through his neighbours in Chennai.

And the immediate fallout was the pre-emptive step of asking his employees to maintain social distancing. “As a first step, we asked them to avoid public transport. They were asked to use their two-wheelers. Some of them also used their cars to ferry fellow employees to office and back home,” he said. The company also encouraged this practice with additional allowances for them.

It was easier for the company to maintain social distancing at its five cement production plants and five grinding units across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal as most of the employees lived nearby.

Trucks disinfected

All the trucks coming in and going out of the factories were completely disinfected. Health check- up was conducted on all the truck drivers. They were tested for symptoms like fever, cold and cough. “Only healthy drivers were allowed to move out with a medical certificate that they were free of COVID-19 symptoms,” Mr. Dharmakrishnan said.

Even as these exercises were going on voluntarily, COVID-19 breakout was reported in Kerala.

It was then the administration started focusing outside the factory. “We were worried about the police personnel on various roads on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. We distributed 1,500 personal protective equipment to them, as they were more vulnerable to meet meet people infected with the virus,” he said.

Then came the nation-wide lockdown.

This brought to fore the practical problems faced by the migrant workers. “We provided shelter, provisions, healthcare and also daily allowances. We wanted to help them keep their spirits up, especially in the absence of transport to return home,” Mr. Dharmakrishnan said.

The migrant workers employed by contractors were also taken care of. The company has taken care of about 8,000 workers, including 6,000 from north India.

Meanwhile, when the pandemic became worse in India, Ramco Cements helped the local administrations under its corporate social responsibility initiative. Groceries were distributed to the under privileged living around the factories. It also helped set up isolation wards in two places in Tamil Nadu and one in Odissa. Besides, it supplied cots, beds, infra thermal scanners, three-layer masks, gloves and sanitisers to the governments,

“So far, we have made donations to the tune of ₹7.5 crore to different governments. We have donated critical medical equipment like 30 para monitors, full body suits and N95 masks. It was made possible as we started procuring them before the demand surged. These were critical in fighting the deadly virus,” he added.

“We know that the fight against COVID-19 has just begun. We are ready to pitch in with all possible help to the administrators from our side,” he added.