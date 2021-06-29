Grievance cell set up

THOOTHUKUDI

29 June 2021 20:15 IST

Collector V. Vishnu launched the ‘Vanakkam Nellai’ WhatsApp number for registering complaints or grievances round the clock, which would be attended within the short duration and redressed.

He told reporters here on Tuesday that the district administration had created a COVID Control Room to manage patients getting admitted in hospitals with the viral infection even as the influx of new cases was increasing menacingly. With the number of cases going down considerably, the control room had been reoriented as ‘Vanakkam Nellai’ to receive petitions or complains from the public.

The public could register their complaints and grievances through ‘Vanakkam Nellai’ WhatsApp number 97865 66111. The complaints would be forwarded to the head of the department concerned for action, which would be monitored by the Collector and the District Revenue Officer. Instead of coming directly to the Collectorate for submitting the petition, which was done during Mondays, the aggrieved public could register their complaints over the phone.

Advertising

Advertising

“The public may register their complaint pertaining to drinking water, road, healthcare, education, revenue department services etc. through this number. The remedial measure taken by the department concerned on the complaint would be forwarded to the Collector and the petitioner or complainant. The identity of the complainant would be guarded. The heads of the department will be held responsible for the grievances being raised by the public,” he said.