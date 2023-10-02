Cell phone banned in Palani temple

October 02, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - PALANI

From October 1, the pilgrims visiting the famous Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple, in Palani cannot carry their mobile phones inside the shrine. For this purpose, the HR&CE department has made provisions to deposit the handsets at three different locations for the benefit of the visiting devotees. The Commissioner K V Muralidharan inspected the special counters functioning at the temple premises including the one near the winch station and near Padha Vinayagar Temple on Sunday. He said that the staff at these counters would issue a slip on a payment of ₹5 each. He also went around the tonsuring centre and advised the temple staff to keep the surroundings clean.

