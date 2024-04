April 21, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MADURAI

Nonagenarian M. Natarajan was seen displaying amazing strength during the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi with Lord Sundareswarar on Sunday. He was seen lifting his three kg peacock feather fan and waving it at the serpentine queue of devotees just outside the sanctum sanctorum in the temple. Devotees, who visit the temple regularly, have seen him with the same energy and enthusiasm during the festivals.

