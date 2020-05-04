Madurai

Madurai Meenakshi’s celestial wedding goes digital

The celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar will take place between 8.30 a.m. and 10.15 a.m. at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

A press release said that for the first time, the event would go completely digital. Following the COVID-19 lockdown, a minimum number of priests would perform the pujas and devotees can watch the event live on the websites - www.tnhrce.gov.in, www.maduraimeenakshi.

org/live-webcast/ and Meenakshi temple's YouTube channel. Women who want to change ‘thaali’ as per custom can do so between 9.05 a.m. and 9.29 a.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 4, 2020 9:25:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/celestial-wedding-goes-digital/article31497671.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY