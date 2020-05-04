Madurai Meenakshi’s celestial wedding goes digital

The celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar will take place between 8.30 a.m. and 10.15 a.m. at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.
A press release said that for the first time, the event would go completely digital. Following the COVID-19 lockdown, a minimum number of priests would perform the pujas and devotees can watch the event live on the websites - www.tnhrce.gov.in, www.maduraimeenakshi.
org/live-webcast/ and Meenakshi temple's YouTube channel. Women who want to change ‘thaali’ as per custom can do so between 9.05 a.m. and 9.29 a.m.
