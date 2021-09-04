Celebrations to commemorate Mahatma’s dress revolution

04 September 2021 20:18 IST

Function to remind people how Madurai inspired him to shift to loincloth attire

MADURAI

A host of luminaries, including Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter, Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, and her grandson Vithur Bharath Ram, besides several Gandhians from across the country, is slated to converge in Madurai on September 22 to mark the historic event that took place in the city on the same day 100 years ago – the day when Gandhiji shed his western attire and adopted an iconic makeover in a shawl and a half dhoti.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is likely to preside over the special function and also lay the foundation stone for the modernisation project of the Gandhi Museum for which an outlay of ₹ 6 crore was recently announced in the State budget.

Briefing mediapersons on Saturday, the museum’s vice-chairman, M. Manickam, said the events lined up include the release of a commemorative volume consisting of articles by Gandhians on democracy and development, distribution of prizes to winners of drawing and essay competitions that were held across the State in the run-up to the centenary celebrations and enlightening talks by the guest speakers.

The day will begin with garlanding statues of Mahatma: First, at the house on West Masi Street from where Gandhiji saw a poor peasant in humble clothing and decided to embrace loincloth. And, the Gandhi Pottal on Kamarajar Salai where he made his first appearance immediately after.

“It is important that our youth and children understand the contributions and sacrifice made by Gandhiji and the relevance of his ideas and principles today,” said Mr. Manickam.