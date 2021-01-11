Celebrate smokeless Bhogi: Collector

Virudhunagar

Collector, R. Kannan has appealed to the people not to burn plastic, synthetic and rubber materials on the occasion of Bhogi as it would cause air pollution.

In a statement, he said people used to burn unwanted articles made of naturally-available materials during Bhogi in the past.

However, in modern days burning of things made of plastic, synthetic clothes, old tyre and tubes and chemical-mixed goods leads to air pollution.

The toxic fumes cause respiratory problems and irritation in the eyes. Besides, it causes a lot of inconvenience to road users and eventually leads to accidents. It also disrupts flight operations, the statement said.