Madurai

Celebrate smokeless Bhogi: Collector

Virudhunagar

Collector, R. Kannan has appealed to the people not to burn plastic, synthetic and rubber materials on the occasion of Bhogi as it would cause air pollution.

In a statement, he said people used to burn unwanted articles made of naturally-available materials during Bhogi in the past.

However, in modern days burning of things made of plastic, synthetic clothes, old tyre and tubes and chemical-mixed goods leads to air pollution.

The toxic fumes cause respiratory problems and irritation in the eyes. Besides, it causes a lot of inconvenience to road users and eventually leads to accidents. It also disrupts flight operations, the statement said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2021 6:27:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/celebrate-smokeless-bhogi-collector/article33550564.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY