Celebrate Deepavali in an environment-friendly manner, says Madurai Collector

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 14, 2022 00:25 IST

Fire and Rescue Services personnel conduct a drill to create awareness among school students at Madurai Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

A safety awareness programme and drill was conducted at Madurai Collectorate ahead of Deepavali. Fire and Rescue Services personnel demonstrated how one should act during emergencies.

The drill was conducted in the presence of Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar. In a press statement issued by the Collector, a list of do’s and don'ts for Deepavali was issued. The Collector said the Supreme Court in 2018 had directed the authorities to create awareness of air pollution due to bursting of crackers and to encourage people to follow a particular time to burst crackers.

In compliance with the order, the government had permitted people to burst crackers from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., he said.

He urged the public to burst firecrackers that were less polluting and low sound-generating green crackers and to burst them as a community activity in a common place with the permission of authorities through the local welfare associations, etc.

He urged the public to avoid bursting of joint firecrackers which created huge noise and to avoid bursting of firecrackers near hospitals, schools, courts, religious places, huts and fire-prone areas.

