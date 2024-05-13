Ceiling of 5% on total sanctioned strength for appointment on compassionate ground flayed

A Government Order from the Department of Labour Welfare and Skill Development putting a ceiling of 5% on the total sanctioned strength in any department for appointment on compassionate ground in Group ‘C’ has virtually made it impossible for any more appointments to the wards of deceased government employees.

The G.O. dated March 8, 2023, read: “The total number of persons appointed on compassionate grounds in a Department, at any point of time, shall not exceed 5% of the total sanctioned strength, whether permanent or temporary, of all categories of posts included in Group ‘C’. There shall be no such ceiling in respect of Group ‘D’.”

Based on the G.O., the Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj has instructed the Personal Assistants to Collectors (Development) not to give any further appointment on compassionate ground in ‘C’ category.

In March 2024, the Director, Rural Development, has said that the number of employees working on compassionate ground appointment in Group ‘C’ cadre in all the districts was currently at 8.66%

“Hence, further appointment on compassionate ground in ‘C’ category should not be made until the percentage fell below 5%.

“The G.O. has defeated the very purpose of appointment under compassionate ground introduced by the former Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi in 1972,” general secretary of Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association, J. Lakshmi Narayanan, told The Hindu.

The purpose of appointment on compassionate ground is to mitigate the poverty among the family members of a government employee who die in harness.

The reservation of jobs provided on compassionate ground should be based on the number of posts lying vacant every year and not based on 5% of total number of sanctioned strength. This would enable providing jobs to the wards every year.

“Even now, applicants seeking jobs on this category are waiting for appointment in Directorate of Public Health for more than 13 years. If that be the case, the new G.O. is only going to do away with any appointment for the next several years,” he added.

In a memorandum, the TNGEA has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to revoke the G.O. stipulating ceiling of 5% for compassionate ground appointment on the sanctioned strength as it would “inhumanely deny” jobs to affected families.