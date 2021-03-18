Short film released

Collector K. Senthil Raj released a senior voter awareness short film here on Thursday.

The 5-minute film, directed by Abhish Vignesh, under the supervision of Srivaikundam Tahsildar Gopalakrishnan, stresses the need for every voter, particularly senior citizens, to exercise their franchise without fail on April 6.

Releasing the short film, the Collector said the district administration was taking all-out efforts to ensure cent per cent polling in the district. The short film explained the arrangements put in place for enabling physically challenged voters to cast their votes with ease. It encourages aged voters to cast their votes either by visiting the polling station or by availing the postal ballot facility introduced by the Election Commission of India this year.

“The measures should reflect on April 6 by increasing the polling percentage,” he said.

Assistant Collector (Training) Prithviraj, District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan and Deputy Collector (Training) Sathish Kumar were present.