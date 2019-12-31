11 counting centres under CCTV monitoring in Virudhunagar district

After two phases of rural local body elections got over peacefully, the focus has now shifted to counting of votes on Thursday.

A total of 2,492 ballot boxes have been kept in the strong rooms of 11 counting centres set up -- one each for 11 panchayat unions -- across the district.

A total of 3,842 ballot boxes containing ballot papers on which 7.84 lakh voters had cast their votes and 3,719 postal votes would be taken up for counting. Out of 10.43 lakh voters in the rural local bodies over 75 voters had exercised their franchise.

A total 3,842 employees would be deployed for the counting process that starts at 8 a.m.

“All the 11 counting centres have been brought under tight security. Besides, the police personnel, the counting centres, including the strong rooms were monitored using closed circuit television camera network,” Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, said.

He said that along with the Superintendent of Police, P. Perumal, he inspected the security arrangement at all the counting centres. Election Observer, K. Srinivasan, also independently inspected the arrangement at the counting centres.

“Right from the moment a ballot box is taken out from the strong room, till it reaches the counting hall, every movement will be under CCTV monitoring,” he added.

Even the counting halls are being monitored. Stating that a minimum of two cameras have been installed in every counting hall. Adequate measures have been taken to keep counting agents of the candidates away from the ballot boxes.

Every agent would be frisked before being allowed into the halls. Besides, an anti-sabotage check would be conducted in the centres, he added.

Notice boards have been kept at all the centres to announce as to which ballot box would be taken up at which table for counting of votes to help the agents, he said.

