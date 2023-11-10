November 10, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Madurai

The presence of closed-circuit television cameras serving as a third eye for the police to prevent and ascertain crimes has increased in Madurai city.

CCTVs not only prove to be an essential tool for solving crimes but also make police find a lead in a case.

Police are now trained enough to dig into a footage, however long it may be, and to hook the fishy part of a scenario. It is double the time harder than the conventional way as viewing the footage for minute details is very stressful, said a police official.

“Modern technologies like CCTVs and face recognition system are essential at a time when criminals are turning smarter in committing crimes,” he added.

J. Loganathan, Police Commissioner, Madurai City, said, “Around 14,000 CCTVs, including private, government and sponsored, are in some way monitoring each and every movement of the city.

“Gap identification for installing the CCTVs is under way. The location of the CCTVs could be identified through the geo-mapping we are building,” he added. Through that, the CCTVs could be easily accessed at the time of crimes, he added.

Further, the police department is regularly involved in discussing with the residential associations the importance of CCTVs in both deterring and solving a crime, he said.

“Recently, the residential association of Lourde Nagar through its efforts installed more than 100 CCTVs in their area. Such steps would motivate other associations to install CCTVs in their areas too,” the CoP said.

Similarly, the public are welcome to sponsor cameras to the police department and they may approach local police stations or the Commissioner’s office on Alagar Koil Road. The department would accept their support, he noted.

“Almost 90% of the cases that are solved have the assistance of CCTVs in one way or the other. Even when a camera could not help solving the crime, it would at least provide a hint in furthering the investigation,” Mr. Loganathan said.

The third eye in the city is discouraging law-offenders and with more public support, the custodians of law would be able to keep the city free from offenders, it is hoped.