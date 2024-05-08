CCTVs at strong room stop functioning; Collector cites sudden rain as the reason

A few CCTV cameras at Madurai Medical College where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency for polling on April 19 were stored in the strong rooms stopped functioning on Wednesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector M. S. Sangeetha who along with City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan visited the strong room following the CCTV dysfunction alert, in a press release, stated that the problem was due to the sudden rain that lashed in the evening.

However, she said, CCTVs installed specifically for monitoring the strong rooms were functioning perfectly, it was only the other cameras which had stopped due to some technical problem.

The dysfunctional CCTVs were repaired and the representatives of the candidates were able to monitor the strong room, the release said.

She added, the contractors were instructed to prevent such occurrences in the coming days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.