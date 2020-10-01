CCTV cameras commissioned

The police have installed 85 CCTV cameras in the Thaazhaiyooththu police sub-division, got from traders, farmers and autorickshaw drivers.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Praveen Kumar Abinapu, inaugurated them at Maanur on Wednesday. The cameras have been installed in Maanur, Rastha, Ukkirankottai and Kuppanaapuram villages, under the jurisdiction of Maanur police station. Besides, 20 barricades have been purchased with public contribution to be installed on the Tirunelveli – Sankarankovil Highway traversing Maanur.

Superintendent of Police, N. Manivannan, inaugurated a police outpost at Mela Paalaamadai, a sensitive village under the Seevalaperi police station limits, where CCTV cameras have been installed. Additional Superintendent of Police Subburaju and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thaazhaiyooththu, Archana were present.

In Thoothukudi, Superintendent of Police, S. Jayakumar inaugurated 16 CCTV cameras installed in old bus-stand area.

Mr. Jayakumar said that 5,500 cameras had been installed in and around Thoothukudi.