CCTV footage shows SI thrashing bar employees

THOOTHUKUDI

A CCTV footage of a Sub-Inspector attached to Thoothukudi North police station allegedly beating up bar employees has surfaced in the social media. In the footage, SI Sundaram is seen thrashing two bar employees in a secluded room. The timestamp on the video shows that the incident took place on Sunday.

The victims were admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital and were reportedly discharged. A senior police official said the police officer had been warned in connection with his action.

The bar was allegedly opened earlier than the stipulated time of 12 noon. A few days ago, a murder had taken place at a bar in Thoothukudi following a heated argument between a few persons regarding overpricing of products after business hours, the official said.