CCTV cameras to monitor police stations in Madurai city

Move aimed at ensuring that police treat petitioners with respect

S Sundar Madurai
September 16, 2022 20:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A television monitor showing video footages of CCTV cameras installed at police stations in Madurai.. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Even as Madurai City Police are watching the streets and roads with the help of hundreds of closed circuit television cameras, all the police stations would also be monitored in the same manner by the top officials .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police, two Deputy Commissioners of Police and the Intelligence Section of the city police have exclusive access to the live video footages along with the audio of conversation between the police personnel and petitioners coming to the stations.

These are standalone cameras independent of the CCTV network already made available in the police stations.

The station monitoring system has been initiated by Commissioner of Police, T. Senthil Kumar, based on his experience in Salem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is basically to ensure that petitioners are promptly attended to and their grievances are properly heard," Mr. Senthil Kumar said.

The system was initially to have a data entry of all petitioners, with time and details of complaints, which would be accessed by senior police officers. However, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), R. Srinivasa Perumal, came up with the visual monitoring system.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

High-end cameras that could pick up the environmental sound and could be rotated by the officials sitting in their chambers have been installed in 25 out of 28 police stations.

The cameras are fixed in such a way that the reception desk and the hall are covered.

"We can always monitor the police stations and intervene anytime over phone and ask the police to act fast and properly," the Commissioner said. Mr. Srinivasa Perumal said the police had been told to ensure that the petitioners and others called for enquiry were within the reach of the camera.

"This is not only to ensure that members of public are not harassed, but also help the police to avoid unnecessary allegations of custodial torture," he added.

The presence of CCTV would also discourage unnecessary visits by influential persons to police stations.

The station monitoring system which is now under testing would be launched very soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app