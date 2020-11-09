CCTV cameras to help police detect people not wearing mask

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha launching the new facility in Madurai on Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Police R. Shiva Prasad is seen.

Madurai

09 November 2020 19:53 IST

Pilot measure on in city using new video analytic software

People who ignore the Health Department’s advice on wearing masks in view of the COVID-19 pandemic threat and roam around in the city, beware.

For, Madurai City Police have introduced a new video analytic software for its closed-circuit television camera network that will detect people walking on road without wearing mask. With the new technology, the CCTV cameras installed under Thilagar Thidal and Vilakkuthoon police station limits will also detect those who have not worn the mask in the proper fashion.

Advertising

Advertising

“The software will automatically click the images of such violators and send an alert with their photographs to the mobile phones of the police personnel deployed in the bazaar through an android mobile application,” Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said.

With each of the cameras in the two police station limits mapped in the system, the police personnel will know the exact location from where the images were taken and apprehend the violator and book cases for violation of mask rule. “With upgradation of the existing CCTV network with the new software, we intend to monitor mask compliance and book cases based on photographic evidence,” Mr. Sinha said.

The City police have so far booked 46,467 persons and collected ₹88.77 lakh as fine.

The Commissioner added that the new initiative was being implemented on a trial basis with 20 cameras each in the two police station limits and it would be expanded to other parts of the city, especially the crowded areas.

Fine money

Interestingly, the city police have bought the software, developed by Bengaluru-based ADEO Distinctions and Dimensions, using funds mobilised through imposing fine on mask rule violators.

Mr. Sinha said there was also a plan to upgrade the video analytic software to detect and monitor movement of criminals.