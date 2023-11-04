CCTV cameras serve as third eye in preventing and solving crimes, says CoP

November 04, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Madurai

CCTV cameras serve as third eye in preventing and solving crimes, according to Madurai City Police Commissioner J. Loganthan.

Inaugurating the functioning of 120 newly fixed CCTV cameras along with MLA G. Thalapathi at Lourde Nagar near K.Pudur on Madurai on Saturday, Mr. Loganathan stressed the importance of CCTV cameras in the policing.

He said, most of the crimes happening in the city would not have been solved if not for the CCTV cameras. “Around 14,000 cameras in the city will be operating 24x7 to enhance monitoring as it has become the third eye for the police department,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CCTV cameras serve a double purpose by both preventing crimes and helping to solve them, he added.

“The location of the CCTV cameras is studied, and their geo-locations are marked to identify areas that are left out from monitoring. Once studied, CCTV cameras would be fixed in those areas too.”

CCTV cameras were fixed in 40 junctions in around 10 roads located in the Lourde Nagar. The cameras were fixed with the help of the police personnel who helped identify the locations for better monitoring, a police official said.

Further, the police official explaining the role of CCTVs in solving crimes, said that in a murder that happened in the city near Arappalayam bus stand a month ago, CCTV cameras become the key evidence in learning the crime.

“Through identifying the victim’s friend through the CCTV footage, we found that the victim and his friend had consumed alcohol in a TASMAC bar a few hours before the murder,” said the police official.

“By studying the CCTV footage at the TASMAC bar, we found that the suspect had got into a quarrel with the duo for unknown reasons which paved the way for the murder,” the police official said.

If not for the CCTV footage, we would not have got the clue of either the killer or murder, as the murder was not planned before. It was the cusp of the moment that triggered the murder, the official added.

The cameras were bought with the funds sourced from the public by the Lourde Nagar Residential Association.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.