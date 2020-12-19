‘CCTV cameras help in controlling crime’

DINDIGUL

19 December 2020 19:40 IST

DIG of Police commissions CCTV network in Dindigul

The presence of CCTV cameras would not only discourage offenders from committing a crime but also helps the police to zero in on suspects faster, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range) M.S. Muthusamy here on Saturday.

After commissioning a network of 26 CCTV cameras installed at Balakrishnapuram extension at a cost of about ₹ 3.35 lakh, he thanked the residents for their support in providing the infrastructure. He said the 26 cameras, installed in 15 locations, would help in keeping tabs on all activities in the locality stealthily round-the-clock.

The DIG of Police, who had served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Chennai two years ago, said that after installing CCTV cameras in his jurisdiction, the crime rate came down by 50% and also they were able to retrieve 86% of stolen properties swiftly and hand them over to the owners.

The residents’ welfare association made efforts to install the CCTV cameras and set up a control room. The Dindigul Taluk police would coordinate with the representative of the association at regular interval, it was informed at the function.