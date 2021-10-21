Install more CCTV cameras, say police

DINDIGUL

21 October 2021 21:17 IST

Explaining the importance of CCTV cameras and their role in prevention of crime and swift detection of criminals, Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan asked textile and spinning mill owners to contribute and install the gadgets on their premises.

Speaking at an interaction meeting with the textile mill owners and their representatives on Thursday, he said that the district had over 7500 CCTV cameras and another 3700 cameras in town and rural areas.

Whenever the police received complaints about chain snatching or robbery, the police nab criminals with the help of the cameras. The district, with a good number of textile mills, should have more such “third eye” fitted on their premises. By doing so, the role of the police would be easier and more cameras would result in cracking almost all cases.

About 30 representatives from various mills attended the meeting and understood the importance of cameras. “Even if each mill fitted 10 cameras in front of their premises, highway robbery and other crimes can be prevented,” he said.

Some police officers explained a few complex crimes reported in the recent past and how the CCTV cameras helped in zeroing in on the suspects in no time. An exclusive 24x7 control room was functioning at the Dindigul Town North Police Station monitoring the CCTV cameras through wi-fi network, they added.