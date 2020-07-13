CBSE students fare well in Class 12 examinations

Madurai

Students of most CBSE schools in Madurai fared well in Class 12 examinations, the results for which were announced on Monday.

Owing to COVID-19 pandemic, many students had their Business Studies, Computer Science and Informatics Practices paper pending, which were later cancelled.

Though results were announced in the afternoon, many students faced difficulty to access their results on the website.

Students of both the Kendriya Vidyalayas in the city had performed well in the examinations. P. Selvaraj, Principal, KV, Narimedu, said that 495 was the highest score in the school. He said that out of 148 students who attended the examination, around 30 students had secured more than 90% of marks.

A. Jerald, Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tirupparankundram, said that 478 was the highest score in the school. He also said that the overall performance of the school had improved.

Subha Manikandan, Principal, Mahatma Montessori School, said that 486 was the highest score in her school. She said that students scored nine centums in Biology.

Aruna M. Visvessvar, Senior Principal and Correspondent of Adhyapana School, said that 485 was the highest score in the school, shared by both students from science and commerce streams. She said that two centums were scored in English.