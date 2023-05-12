CBSE students fare well in Class 10, 12 examinations

May 12, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MADURAI

Students of the CBSE schools in Madurai district fared well in Class 12 and Class 10 examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE). The exam results for both the classes were declared on Friday one after another.

Adhyapana School recorded 100 % pass percentage in both Class 12 and Class 10 examinations. In Class 12, S. Ishwarya Lakshmi of the Science stream secured the highest marks in the school with a total of 490 marks out of 500 marks and in Class 10, Gokula Neeraj secured 493 marks and was the top scorer in the batch.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Narimedu, recorded a pass percentage of 96.76 % in Class 12 and 99.5 % in Class 10. In Class 12, A.M. Vaishaali secured the highest marks in the school 478 marks in the science stream, followed by G. Anand also of science stream who secured 470 marks. In the Humanities stream, Janani Sri Divyadharshini secured 471 marks and in Commerce stream R. Ashwath and E. Boobalaguru secured 469 marks each. In Class 10, Nehla Meeran secured 476 marks, the highest marks in the batch.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tiruparankundram, recorded 100 % pass percentage in Class 10 and 98.4 % in Class 12. While, Mahatma Global School recorded 100 % pass percentage in Class 10 and Class 12, Mahatma School in Surveyor Colony recorded 100 % pass percentage in Class 10 and 99.26 % in the Class 12 examinations.