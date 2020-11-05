Madurai

CBI told to file counter

Staff Reporter Madurai 05 November 2020 21:58 IST
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file a counter affidavit in the bail petitions filed by Muthuraj and Thomas Francis, accused policemen in the case of Sattankulam custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks. Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan directed the CBI to file the counter affidavit and adjourned the hearing.

