CBI submits report at Madras High Court giving suggestions to prevent malpractice in NEET

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday submitted a report to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court suggesting measures that could be implemented in order to prevent malpractice during NEET.

The CBI said fraudsters used photo-mixing software to manipulate photographs and appearance in the admit card to resemble the proxy writers, making it difficult for invigilators at the centres to differentiate between them due to time constraint.

The fraud was perpetrated generally at this stage, as during counselling the original candidates would attend, the CBI said.

ADVERTISEMENT

To prevent such malpractice, the CBI said, at the time of submission of online application, online photograph of the applicant should be taken through webcam and it should be stored in the database at the exam centre too.

The fingerprint-based identification was a basic technique to counter impersonation. The fingerprint data, which was uploaded along with the application, should be compared online with the scanned fingerprints obtained at the examination centre.

The fingerprint database should be compared at the time of counselling and at the time of admission. Invigilators must ensure that there was no smudging of fingerprints taken at the exam centre, the CBI said.

The Central investigating agency said iris matching, a unique identification process, might be used. Iris data might be captured at the exam centre which could be compared with the iris data taken during counselling. The image should be stored in the database till the completion of the admission process. Face recognition software could be used to track possible impersonators, it said.

Also, the number of examination centres should be increased for proper control and monitoring. They should be well-equipped to conduct examinations following all the protocols.

The feasibility of integrating NEET-related database with UIDAI database should be explored. This would enable Aadhaar verification and biometric comparison. The counselling committee members, including invigilators, should be trained to be more vigilant and proactive while screening the documents and the photographs of the candidates, the CBI submitted.

Taking note of the report, Justice M. Nirmal Kumar said he would pass orders. The court had sought a report from the CBI on the steps that could be taken to prevent NEET malpractice.

With a larger conspiracy involved in the NEET impersonation case, spreading across States, the court had sought CBI’s response while hearing the bail petition filed by an accused in 2021. The court was informed that the accused had been granted statutory bail by the trial court.