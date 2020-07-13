Madurai

CBI seeks custody of accused in custodial deaths

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that has taken over the probe into the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of traders P. Jayaraj and J. Benicks has sought the custody of five policemen involved in the case.

The CBI has sought the custody of the then Sattankulam Inspector Sridhar, Sub-Inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh, head constable Murugan and constable Muthuraj.

Chief Judicial Magistrate T.V. Hemanandakumar directed the accused to be produced before the court on July 14. Earlier, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had directed the CBI to take immediate steps to file an application for getting police custody of the accused, within 15 days of remand, before the Judicial Magistrate concerned.

