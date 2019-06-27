CBI resumes probe into complaint against college

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths on Thursday resumed their enquiry into a complaint of irregularities in appointment of 29 teaching staff and nine non-teaching staff in M.S.S. Wakf Board College here during 2018.

After having conducted the interrogation with 14 male teaching staff and the non-teaching staff at the CBI office here a couple of months back, the CBI on Thursday began enquiry of 15 female teaching staff on the college premises.

“As per the CBI practice, the agency prefers to interrogate women at their places of work rather than the CBI office. Hence, it was held on our college premises,” a college representative said.

The college has already submitted documents related to the recruitment process. Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had ordered a CBI enquiry into the complaint of irregularities in appointment. The CBI has been probing whether unqualified persons had been appointed and whether any bribery took place during the recruitment.