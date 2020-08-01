CBI quizzes friends of Benicks at Sattankulam

The CBI quizzed friends of J. Benicks at Sattankulam on Saturday.

After investigation on the custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj of Sattankulam and his son J. Benicks suffered a brief setback as few CBI officers tested positive for COVID-19, the probe resumed momentum. A team of CBI officials, who arrived at Sattankulam from Madurai around 12.30 p.m. on Saturday, grilled seven friends of Benicks, who were witness to the alleged custodial torture.

During the 4-hour-long interrogation, Benicks’ friends Manimaran, Rajaram and Ravichandran, all advocates, and Sankaralingam, Ravishankar, Sudalaimuthu and Nagarajan appeared before the investigators and shared the information about the reported custodial torture that led to the death of Jayaraj and Benicks after being lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail.

The CBI team conducted Saturday’s interrogation at the office of Mr. Manimaran on East Car Street in Sattankulam instead of asking the witnesses to come to the Sattankulam police station.