CBI probe sought into issue of fake fire and safety licence 

An Assistant District Officer of the Fire and Rescue Services has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court complaining that several buildings in Nagercoil had fake fire and safety licence. He sought a CBI probe into the issue.

The petitioner. K. Nagarajan of Sivaganga district, who is presently working in the Nilgiris district, said that one Saravanababu, the District Officer of the Fire and Rescue Services, Nagercoil had lodged a complaint with the Kanniyakumari police. He said the details of the complaint revealed violations of various norms and regulations. Fire and safety licences as well as no objection certificate by Fire and Rescue Services was mandatory for any building or construction where the public have access to.

For construction below 18.30 metres, the District Officer is authorised to issue the fire and safety licence and for construction above 18.30 metres, an application should be made to the Director of Fire and Rescue Services who deputes a team to inspect the construction, the petitioner said.

On confirmation that norms and regulations have been followed, a no objection certificate is granted and a fire and safety licence is issued. It is subjected to yearly renewal. However, several buildings were operating with fake licences, he said.

The petitioner said that fake licences are being issued throughout Tamil Nadu. He said that the licences were issued illegally instead of ensuring proper compliance with the standards and public safety. He sought a CBI probe into the issue.

The petitioner said that there were black sheeps in the Department who deserved to be punished. Therefore, the investigation in the case should be transferred to the CBI, he said.

Justice V. Sivagnanam ordered notice to the State and sought a report from the authorities. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till July 18.

EOM