CBI, PESO conduct joint inspection of fireworks units

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) is conducting joint inspections of fireworks units in Virudhunagar district.

While representatives of fireworks manufacturers confirmed that the officials of the Central agencies were conducting inspections, they claimed they were not aware of the objective of the inspections. “We are told that they have been inspecting factories for the last two days. We could not get any details from PESO,” a Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association office-bearer said. Industry sources said the Central team was checking whether the fireworks units were following the Supreme Court’s directives on the manufacturing of fireworks products. “In an interim order, the apex court had directed that no Barium Nitrate should be used in the making of fireworks. Similarly, it had banned the manufacture of chorsa or garlands,” a leading manufacturer said.

The team has also lifted samples of chemicals from the inspection sites.

Meanwhile, a manufacturer said many fireworks units had remained locked ever since the message of the CBI inspection started circulating on social media. "Since we do not know why the inspection is being conducted, many operators, out of fear, have closed down their units," the manufacturer said.

The inspections come ahead of the Supreme Court’s final hearing of a case pertaining to pollution caused by fireworks.