GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI officials trap EPFO official red-handed while receiving ₹ 2-lakh bribe

February 19, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested on Monday an Enforcement Officer of Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Tirunelveli, while allegedly accepting bribe of ₹ 2 lakh from the complainant. 

An official statement said the CBI had registered a case on complaint against Enforcement Officer, EPFO, Tirunelveli, P. Kabilan, on allegations that accused officer demanded bribe of ₹ 15 lakh from complainant, who is running a software company in Tirunelveli.

The complainant alleged that the accused demanded bribe of ₹ 15 lakh for not taking action against the company, which had reportedly availed the Central Government’s grant under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, a scheme to create new jobs in formal sector through support of EPF contributions. 

The accused officer collected and verified the documents from the complainant and learnt that the company had received approximately ₹ 3 crore under the Centre’s ABRY scheme. Kabilan allegedly demanded 5% of this amount from the complainant for not taking any action against the software company. 

Following a complaint from the software company, the CBI officials trapped Kabilan red-handed while accepting bribe of ₹ 2 lakh as an advance on Monday. Further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.