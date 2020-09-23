CBI inspects sub-jail

23 September 2020 21:30 IST

KOVILPATTI

CBI officers inspected the Kovilpatti sub-jail in connection with the father-son custodial death case. According to reliable sources, the teams also visited the shop of Benix here and lifted some vital fingerprints and documents.

They spent more time at the sub-jail cell in which Jayaraj and his son were detained in June and subsequently shifted to the GH where they were declared dead. The State government had handed over the case to the CBI and also suspended police officers, including an Inspector Sridar, who was attached to the Sattankulam station in Thoothukudi district.

