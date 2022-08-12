CBI files supplementary chargesheet in Sattankulam custodial deaths case 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against the nine suspended policemen of the Sattankulam police station who were involved in the 2020 Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, before the Ist Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai, on Friday.

The supplementary chargesheet is said to be over 350 pages. In September 2020, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against the then inspector S. Sridhar, sub-inspectors P. Raghu Ganesh and K. Balakrishnan, head constables S. Murugan and A. Saamidurai and constables M. Muthuraj, S. Chelladurai, X. Thomas Francis and S. Veilumuthu. Special sub-inspector Pauldurai, an accused in the case, died after contracting COVID-19 .