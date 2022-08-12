CBI files supplementary chargesheet in Sattankulam custodial deaths case 

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 12, 2022 21:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against the nine suspended policemen of the Sattankulam police station who were involved in the 2020 Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, before the Ist Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai, on Friday.

The supplementary chargesheet is said to be over 350 pages. In September 2020, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against the then inspector S. Sridhar, sub-inspectors P. Raghu Ganesh and K. Balakrishnan, head constables S. Murugan and A. Saamidurai and constables M. Muthuraj, S. Chelladurai, X. Thomas Francis and S. Veilumuthu. Special sub-inspector Pauldurai, an accused in the case, died after contracting COVID-19 .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app