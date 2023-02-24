CBI arrests national-level Best Teacher Award recipient

February 24, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Ramachandran, a secondary grade teacher, who bagged the national-level Best Teacher Award in 2022, was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths in Ramanathapuram on Friday in connection with receipt of certain funds from his brother’s bank account.

According to reliable sources, the CBI had registered a case against Ramachandran’s brother Panchatcharam in 2022 based on a complaint received from the Department of Income Tax in 2021.

The complaint said Panchatcharam had been assisting Income Tax assessees in getting refunds through e-filing procedure. He had reportedly got ₹2.84 crore as refund. Hence, the IT officials launched an investigation. After a thorough probe, they found some malpractice and arrested Panchatchatram, sources said.

Based on the confession of Panchatcharam, the CBI officials scrutinised Ramachandran’s bank account and found that he had received ₹12 lakh from Panchatcharam’s account. Hence, they questioned Ramachandran and took him to their Madurai office, sources added.

He was later produced before the Special Court for CBI cases in Madurai, which sent him to judicial custody. He was taken to Madurai Central Prison.

Ramachandran, a teacher in a panchayat union primary school in Bogalur union in Keelambur, had campaigned about his “integrated village development model on education".